

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Uber is facing yet another lawsuit, this time over alleged sexual assault by its drivers.



Two anonymous women have filed a complaint against the ride-hailing company, accusing it of poor driver screening and other practices that have led to female passengers enduring sexual harassment, including rape.



The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, is seeking class-action status. The complaint is on behalf of all women passengers who experienced 'rape, sexual assault or gender-motivated violence or harassment by their Uber driver in the last four years.'



The plaintiffs allege that Uber has engaged in unlawful and 'fraudulent' conduct that misled them into believing that they would be safely transported by their drivers. According to the women, Uber performs inadequate background checks on its drivers, creating a 'system' within which 'bad actors can gain access to vulnerable victims.'



'Instead, over the past seven years, Uber has done everything possible to continue using low-cost, woefully inadequate background checks on drivers and has failed to monitor drivers for any violent or inappropriate conduct after they are hired. Nothing meaningful has been done to make rides safer for passengers - especially women,' according to the complaint.



The complaint also alleges that in order to protect itself from the kinds of requirements that would be placed on a transportation company, Uber has labeled itself a 'technology platform.'



In addition to compensation for the alleged rapes they suffered, the women are seeking an injunction against Uber that will force the company to implement stricter background checks on its drivers, among other things.



In response, Uber said it is in the process of reviewing the complaint. The company added that it takes the allegations very seriously.



Uber is already facing a similar lawsuit in India, after a woman passenger said she was raped by an Uber driver in New Delhi in 2014. She has also alleged that Uber executives illegally obtained her medical records in an effort to discredit her and as the company did not believe her story.



