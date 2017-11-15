In nine months of 2017 Latvijas Gaze, active as natural gas retailer and increasingly prominent as wholesaler, sold 10,961 MWh of natural gas, which is 12.9% more than a year before. The company registered a net turnover of 245.4 million EUR and a net profit of 17.5 million EUR.



With safety as priority, in nine months of 2017 Latvijas Gaze invested a total of 5.2 million EUR in the maintenance of the distribution system and in customer service activities.



The third quarter of 2017 is the last for Latvijas Gaze as an integrated natural gas distribution system operator and natural gas trader. In order to meet the requirements of the Energy Law, an active process of separation of natural gas distribution system operator and natural gas trader was launched in 2017 and is due for completion in December 2017. The distribution system operator will be spun off into a subsidiary, thus maintaining a vertically integrated group. The distribution system operator's name will be JSC "Gaso".



Latvijas Gaze intends to publish its audited financial statements for the year 2017 on April 27, 2018.



Vinsents Makaris Head of Investor Relations Phone: + (371) 67 369 144 E-mail: IR@lg.lv



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653212