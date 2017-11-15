Sodium Sulfate: 2017 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2021

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The present report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world sodium sulphate market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for sodium sulphate.
Report Scope:
- The report covers global, regional and country markets of sodium sulphate
- It describes present situation, historical background and future forecast
- Comprehensive data showing sodium sulphate capacities, production, consumption, trade statistics, and prices in the recent years are provided (globally, regionally and by country)
- The report indicates a wealth of information on sodium sulphate manufacturers and distributors
- Region market overview covers the following: production of sodium sulphate in a region/country, consumption trends, price data, trade in the recent year and manufacturers
- Sodium sulphate market forecast for next five years, including market volumes and prices is also provided
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: SODIUM SULFATE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. SODIUM SULFATE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. SODIUM SULFATE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World sodium sulfate capacity
- Capacity broken down by region
- Capacity divided by country
- Manufacturers and their capacity by plant
3.2. World sodium sulfate production
- Global output dynamics
- Production by region
- Production by country
3.3. Sodium sulfate consumption
- World consumption
- Consumption trends in Europe
- Consumption trends in Asia Pacific
- Consumption trends in North America
3.4. Sodium sulfate global trade
- World trade dynamics
- Export and import flows in regions
3.5. Sodium sulfate prices in the world market
4. SODIUM SULFATE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
- Total installed capacity in country
- Production in country
- Manufacturers in country
- Consumption of in country
- Suppliers in country
- Export and import in country
- Prices in country
4.1. Sodium sulfate European market analysis
Countries covered:
- Austria
- Czech Republic
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Russia
- Spain
- UK
4.2. Sodium sulfate Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
- China
- India
- Indonesia
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Thailand
- Turkmenistan
4.3. Sodium sulfate North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
- Canada
- USA
4.4. Sodium sulfate Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
- Mexico
4.5. Sodium sulfate Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
- Egypt
- Iran
- Turkey
5. SODIUM SULFATE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Sodium sulfate capacity and production forecast up to 2020
- Global production forecast
- On-going projects
5.2. Sodium sulfate consumption forecast up to 2020
- World consumption forecast
- Forecast of consumption in Europe
- Consumption forecast in Asia Pacific
- Consumption forecast in North America
5.3. Sodium sulfate market prices forecast up to 2020
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE SODIUM SULFATE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. SODIUM SULFATE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. SODIUM SULFATE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
