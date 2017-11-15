Leo Motors Inc.: CEO of LEOM Received 2017 CEO Grand Award in Korea

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2017 / Dr. Shi Chul Kang, CEO of Leo Motors, Inc. (OTCQB: LEOM), received the 2017 CEO grand award. He was selected for this award as a result of his excellent management in research and development. The award was from Digital Chosun News, which is one of the leading media entities in Korea.

Dr. Kang has been leading the successful technical development of electric boat propellant systems including a 660 horsepower electric boat power system, the world's first commercial electric jet ski, the world's first hybrid and PHEB systems for boats, and energy independent electric sailing yacht regeneration systems this year.

