VAL-D'OR, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Metanor Resources Inc. ("Metanor") (TSX VENTURE: MTO) is pleased to announce that the ongoing exploration program at the Barry gold deposit has successfully identified multiple gold bearing shear zones; intercepted 14.5 g/t over 2 metres. The results from this drilling campaign continue to expand the size and further confirm the continuity of these structures. To date, the structures are now confirmed over a total drilled strike length of 900 m, as well as a depth of 550 m. The Company is continuing the drill program at the Barry deposit.

Highlights of drill intercepts in the quartz-pyrite veins associated to the shear zones include:

- MB-17-113 from 165.0 m to 167.6 m 7.8 g/t Au over 2.6 m - MB-17-118 from 230.0 m to 234.0 m 5.2 g/t Au over 4.0 m - MB-17-120 from 422.0 m to 426.3 m 5.8 g/t Au over 4.3 m - MB-17-122 from 308.0 m to 310.0 m 14.5 g/t Au over 2.0 m

Pascal Hamelin, President and COO, stated: "We are very pleased to see how this drill campaign is progressing. To find multiple gold bearing structures in every sector of the deposit, makes this project very attractive for potential underground extraction. We look forward to additional results from this drill campaign in the near future."

The results of the last 13 drill holes intercepting many shears have been received and are as follows.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Grade # Hole from (m) to (m) length (m) Au(g/t) Note ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-113 165.0 167.6 2.6 7.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 266.0 267.0 1.0 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-114 174.0 175.0 1.0 3.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 204.0 205.5 1.5 5.1 VG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 227.3 228.3 1.0 3.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 432.0 436.0 4.0 4.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-115 69.0 71.5 2.5 2.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 149.7 151.2 1.5 2.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 217.0 218.0 1.0 14.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 377.0 378.0 1.0 4.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-116 360.8 362.0 1.2 4.3 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-117 243.6 344.7 1.1 3.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-118 70.0 71.0 1.0 6.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 230.0 234.0 4.0 5.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 311.0 312.0 1.0 4.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 332.7 333.7 1.0 4.7 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 350.5 353.4 2.9 2.4 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 398.8 399.5 0.7 25.1 VG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-119 176.0 179.0 2.0 4.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 210.0 211.0 1.0 3.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 251.0 255.0 4.0 2.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 484.4 485.8 1.4 9.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 530.0 531.0 1.0 8.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-120 220.8 221.4 0.6 20.2 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 299.4 300.4 1.0 4.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 341.9 344.4 2.5 3.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 422.0 426.3 4.3 5.8 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-121 84.0 84.8 0.8 3.1 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 149.0 149.5 0.5 7.6 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 177.7 180.1 2.4 6.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-122 308.0 310.0 2.0 14.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-123 61.5 62.4 0.9 4.1 VG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 143.8 144.5 0.7 8.3 VG ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 266.0 270.0 4.0 3.0 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-124 65.5 66.2 0.7 22.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 288.8 291.8 3.0 5.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- MB-17-127 121.6 123.6 2.0 6.9 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 336.7 337.7 1.0 3.5 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- 341.2 342.2 1.0 7.9 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Plan view of the Barry project is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/BarryProject11152017.jpg

Section view of the Barry project is available at the following address: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/BarryProject_02_11152017.jpg

The drill program continues to the West, and at depth under the pits area with two drills.

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

Metanor estimates that the actual thicknesses of the mineralized intersections are between 70 and 95% of the core lengths. No capping grade is used at this stage. The Company uses a rigorous AQ-QC analytical program according to industry standards. The analytical results were done by pyroanalysis (A.A.) at the mine laboratory. Blanks, duplicates and certified reference standards are inserted into the sample stream to monitor laboratory performance. The Goldminds AQ-QC analytical verification program requires that a minimum of 5% of the samples be audited at the independent ALS laboratory located in Val-d'Or, Quebec. The results of the audits are consistent with those obtained.

The Barry Project

The Barry project is located in the Urban-Barry mining camp, 110 km east from the city of Lebel-sur-Quevillon. 624,414 tonnes of ore grading 2.2 g/t for 43,970 ounces were extracted from three small pits between 2008 and 2010. A drill campaign is underway at the Barry property to increase mineral resources below the pits in high grade shear zones, and potentially, proceed with an underground bulk sample, before completing a prefeasibility study.

Qualified Persons

Pascal Hamelin, P. Eng., President and COO, is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101, responsible for reviewing and approving the technical information contained in this news release.

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements".

The potential quantity and grade is conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource. All statements in this discussion, other than those of historical fact, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and projected exploration, including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based, and events or developments that the company expects, are considered forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Pascal Hamelin

President & COO

819-825-8678

phamelin@metanor.ca



