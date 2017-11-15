

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Whole Foods Market and Amazon (AMZN) announced new lower prices on additional best-selling grocery items and holiday staples at Whole Foods Market stores, including a new lower price on organic and no antibiotic turkeys for all customers - and an even deeper discount on organic and no antibiotic turkeys for Prime members.



This offer is a sneak preview of the special savings and in-store benefits Prime members can expect when Prime becomes the official rewards program of Whole Foods Market.



The company said that all customers will be able to purchase select organic ($3.49/lb) and no antibiotic ($2.49/lb) turkeys at reduced prices, and just in time for Thanksgiving, Prime members will save even more on turkeys ($2.99/lb organic/$1.99/lb no antibiotic), while supplies last. All fresh turkeys sold at Whole Foods Market must meet the grocer's strict quality standards, including no antibiotics, no animal by-products in their feed, and animal welfare audits by third-party certifiers like Global Animal Partnership. For more details about this promotion, or to sign up for free trial of Prime, visit www.amazon.com/turkey.



Whole Foods Market will also offer lower prices starting today on an additional selection of customer favorites across its stores, including: Value Pack Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts (Organic and No Antibiotic), Responsibly Farmed Raw Peeled Shrimp, and holiday favorites such as 365 Everyday Value Canned Pumpkin, Organic Broccoli, 1lb Organic Salad Mixes, Organic Russet Potatoes, and Organic Sweet Potatoes.



