The University of Law Launches the Sadiq Khan Set for Success Scholarship

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The scholarship will enable low income students to train as lawyers

The University of Law has launched a new scholarship in honour of the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, offering funding to one talented student a year from a low income household.

The Sadiq Khan Set for Success scholarship will be available to a student who has been offered a place on one of our postgraduate courses from September 2018. These are the Legal Practice Course (LPC), MA Law or Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL).

Mr Khan is an alumnus of The University of Law, having completed the Law Society Finals - the predecessor to the LPC - before going on to a successful career as a human rights lawyer and politician. The University awarded Mr Khan an Honorary degree in 2017.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan said:"I'm delighted that this scholarship will encourage people from different walks of life to consider a career in law. I know that the experience my legal background gave me was vital when I decided to enter politics, and I am hopeful that the recipients of this scholarship award will go on to achieve great things for society, and for themselves, in the years ahead."

The University of Law is celebrating its alumni in an innovative new postgraduate campaign, Set for Success. Having started their career journeys with the University, many alumni have become highly successful in the legal sector, business, politics and media. The Set for Success campaign will showcase their achievements and inspire talented people to fulfil their ambitions.

Professor Andrea Nollent, Vice-Chancellor and CEO of The University of Law, said: "We believe in providing talented students from low income households with opportunities to access our award-winning training. Sadiq Khan is a great example of someone from a modest background who has gone on to an amazing career, and I know that he will be an inspiration to future students."

"If you're talented and dedicated, our courses will enable you to join the new generation of lawyers in the UK who are changing people's lives and making a difference in the world. So there's no stopping you."

To find out more about The Sadiq Khan Set for Success Scholarship and to apply visit http://www.law.ac.uk/postgraduate/scholarships/

