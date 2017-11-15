World Industrial LPWA Market 2017-2025: Industrial Connected Wireless Sensing, Tracking and Control Devices will Approach 500 Million, up from 35 Million

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In 2025, Industrial Connected Wireless Sensing, Tracking and Control Devices will Approach Half a Billion up from 35 Million in 2017

Much of Europe and many parts of the Asia Pacific region are covered with Sigfox and LoRa networks with LPWA services offered by key telecom operators such as Arqiva, Bouygues, Orange, KPN, Proximus, Swisscom as well as dedicated IoT operators such as Thinxtra in Australia. In the U.S., LoRa will have the largest private unlicensed industrial LPWA network growth and LTE-M1 will do the same for licensed public networks.



LoRa's chirp spread spectrum advantages, deep building penetration, open source networking and suitability for private and public networks has attracted thousands of developers and the world's largest network operators. In October 2017, the LoRa Alliance announced the availability of three LoRaWAN specifications for its 500 members offering passive and active roaming, standards for backend interfaces and regional radio parameters that makes moving devices between LPWANs worldwide seamless.



Enter LTE-Cat M1 and NB-IoT:



LTE-M1 chip suppliers and network developers have created several power saving techniques that have achieved 5+ years of device battery lifetime. With 100 millisecond latency levels and 1 Mbps data rates, LTE-M1 will be able to capture a large slice of LPWA Industrial IoT. LTE-M1 networks will soon cover the U.S. as well as much of Asia and Australia.



NB-IoT will also be a key industrial LPWA technology but incompatible protocols and the LTE-M1 development focus by 4G network providers will push large deployments out several years



Multi-radio modules are creating new opportunities for industrial IoT developers. The first variation is multi-radio LPWA modules with integrated short-range radios such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and 802.15.4. Another trend is LPWA hybrid modules where two LPWA radios are used: a low bit rate radio for long device lifetime functions and a high bit rate low latency radio for advanced functions and over-the-air updates.



In 2025, industrial connected wireless sensing, tracking and control devices will approach half a billion up from 35 million in 2017. LPWA technologies such as LoRa, Sigfox, LTE-M and NB-IoT will make up most of this growth and industrial LPWA device connections will make up 1 in 4 by this time.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. The Industrial Lpwan Ecosystem



3. The Industrial Lpwa Value System



4. Market Trends & Drivers



5. The Market Opportunity



6. Industrial Iot Survey Results



7. Wireless Sensor Networks



8. Low Power Wide Area (Lpwa) Networks



9. Technology Dynamics



10. Lpwa Standards, Technologies & Industry Alliances



11. Cellular Based Lpwa Technologies



12. Non-Cellular Lpwa Technologies



13. Other Lpwa Technologies



14. Network Simulations



15. Global Total Market Size Forecasts



16. Target Markets



17. Manufacturing



18. Oil & Gas



19. Electric Power



20. Water & Wastewater



22. Agriculture



23. Logistics



24. Mining, Construction And Others



25. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/69prnk/industrial_lpwa



