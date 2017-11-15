

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shakira has announced that she is postponing her European tour until next year to rest and fully recover from a hemorrhage on her vocal cords.



The pop diva is disappointing thousands of her fans days after announcing the cancellation of her El Dorado Tour's opening concert, which was to be held on November 8, and postponing four other shows thereafter.



The Colombian superstar posted an open letter on Instagram and her personal website on Tuesday apologizing for canceling all European tour stops.



The 40-year old singer told her fans that for the last five months she has been dedicated to preparing for the Tour, but the past few days have been some of the hardest of her career.



'Towards the end of October though, in the home stretch of my rehearsals, I felt a strange hoarseness that impeded my singing. The doctors, upon examination, detected that I had suffered a hemorrhage on my right vocal cord'.



Shakira said she then went on vocal rest as recommended by the specialists in an attempt to recover in time for her first show in Cologne.



'Unfortunately the hemorrhage doesn't appear to have reabsorbed and my nightmare continues'.



'In all the years I've been singing, I've never been faced with a situation like this. As such, and with a heavy heart, I must announce that I find myself obliged to postpone my European tour until 2018, to allow my body several necessary weeks, dedicated to my complete recovery,' Shakira said.



Shakira was scheduled to perform during her El Dorado tour this winter in several European cities, including Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, Amsterdam, Zurich, Barcelona, Munich and Milan.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX