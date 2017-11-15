New forward and future contracts will be introduced according to attached documents.



Correction: underlying loan for NDH5YH8 future is corrected from NBHYP 5531 to NBHYP 5533 in the attached documents.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Product Management, telephone +46 8 405 69 70, or product.management@nasdaqomx.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653230