sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,078 Euro		+0,007
+9,86 %
WKN: A2DLPP ISIN: CA37229W2058 Ticker-Symbol: N8HP 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENIUS PROPERTIES LTD0,078+9,86 %