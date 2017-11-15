sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.11.2017 | 16:00
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 15

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )
LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAMENAVISINNAV DATE
UK Mortgages Limited£0.8845GG00BXDZMK6330th September 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September month end at 88.45 pence per share.

Much of the increase in the NAV is derived from the steepening and rise in the short end of the yield curve during September, reflecting the expectation at the month end of both imminent and future increases in UK base rates (the benchmark for the vast majority of loans in the Oat Hill No.1 portfolio). The impact of this combined with the more regular ongoing pull to par effect to contribute to the increase in the NAV.

More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be provided in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 15 November 2017


© 2017 PR Newswire