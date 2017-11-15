UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440 )

LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value

FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.8845 GG00BXDZMK63 30th September 2017

UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited September 2017 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for September month end at 88.45 pence per share.

Much of the increase in the NAV is derived from the steepening and rise in the short end of the yield curve during September, reflecting the expectation at the month end of both imminent and future increases in UK base rates (the benchmark for the vast majority of loans in the Oat Hill No.1 portfolio). The impact of this combined with the more regular ongoing pull to par effect to contribute to the increase in the NAV.

More details on the portfolio and pipeline will be provided in the fund's factsheet to be published shortly.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Andrew Bonham 44 (0)1481 745302

Date: 15 November 2017