CHARLESTON, SC, and HARPENDEN, HERTS, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - November 15, 2017) - weatherXchange , the platform which helps companies access index-based weather risk protection, is pleased to announce that Coriolis Capital Ltd. will be providing indicative pricing as part of the weatherXchange Instantaneous Indicative Pricing service.

Instantaneous Indicative Pricing helps streamline the structuring process for Hedgers and Broker-Advisors on the weatherXchange Platform by providing an immediate idea of the costs of a structure without the need to approach the Protection Seller directly. For Protection Sellers such as Coriolis Instantaneous Indicative Pricing increases their online visibility by effectively giving them a 24/7 presence and by reducing the workload and time required to close a weather transaction.

"The participation of Coriolis in Instantaneous Indicative Pricing is a great benefit to hedgers of weather risk," said David Whitehead Co-CEO of weatherXchange. "Through the application of technology, the weatherXchange Platform provides increased efficiency in structuring and price discovery. Coriolis, with their long history in this market, will now be able to efficiently share their market expertise and pricing with a larger audience. We are excited by the opportunities this brings to users of index-based weather protection."

"Coriolis has a long history operating in this market," says Diego Wauters, Chairman and CEO of Coriolis Capital. "As one of the first funds operating in this space we have seen many market changes over the years. We are excited by the opportunities that weatherXchange provides. We see this type of technological advancement to be part of the natural evolution of the market."

About Coriolis Capital Ltd.

Coriolis Capital is a London-based specialist hedge fund with over $700mn AUM (as at 30/06/17). Coriolis provides cutting edge reinsurance investment strategies with low volatility and attractive absolute returns with very low or no correlation to traditional financial markets. Our funds focus on Insurance Linked Securities (ILS) or weather derivatives and we have one of the longest track records in this industry.

The weather derivatives market started in approximately 1997 and the Coriolis team has been involved in this market since the very beginning. The team helped structure and place the first weather derivative in Europe and were the first team managing a specialized prop desk which invested in these products. In 1999 we launched one of the first hedge funds investing in weather derivatives and we still manage this fund to this date.

About weatherXchange

weatherXchange Limited is part of the Speedwell Weather group of companies which have been involved in the index-based weather risk market since its earliest days in 1999.

The weatherXchange Platform links Hedgers, Broker-Advisors and Protection Sellers thereby helping businesses with weather risk to more easily access weather risk protection. weatherXchange provides free access to thousands of worldwide quality weather data sets and a user-friendly tool to simplify the design of weather protection contracts. These can then be sent at a click of a button to multiple Protection Sellers for pricing. The weatherXchange Platform also offers post-transaction services necessary to settle a transaction and to monitor the performance of a hedge.

For further information on weatherXchange please visit www.weatherXchange.com

If your firm is experienced in the weather risk mitigation sector and is interested in working with weatherXchange as a Broker-Advisor please contact NewPartners@weatherXchange.com.

weatherXchange Limited is registered in England number 3790989 and authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Its registered address is Mardall House, 9-11 Vaughan Road, Harpenden, Hertfordshire AL5 4HU.

