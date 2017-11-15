Global Liquid Flavor Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Natural Flavors

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Liquid Flavor Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The Global Liquid Flavor Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025
Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for natural flavors, increasing consumer spending levels, and sustainable growth in food & beverage industry.
Based on product the market is categorized into artificial flavor liquids, flavor extracts, and organic flavor concentrates.
By application the market is segmented by bakery & confectionery, beverages, dairy & frozen foods, processed foods, and other applications.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Liquid Flavor Market, By Product
5 Liquid Flavor Market, By Application
6 Liquid Flavor Market, By Geography
7 Key Player Activities
8 Leading Companies
- BioSun Flavors & Food Ingredients
- Firmenich S.A.
- Flavors Gourmet
- Frutarom
- Givaudan
- Gold Coast Ingredients, Inc.
- International Flavors & Fragrances
- Kerry Group
- McCormick & Company
- Natures Flavors
- RTS Leasing LLC (RTS Vapes)
- Sensient Technologies
- Symrise AG
- Takasago
- V. Mane Fils S.A. (VMF)
