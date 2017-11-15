Beckhoff, iaconnects and Arkessa taking "Internet of Things" to Facilities Management

LONDON, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global mass urbanisation seems to be an unstoppable trend which brings with it significant challenges for municipal authorities, insurance companies and facilities management. Beckhoff Automation, Arkessa and iaconnects (IA) have formed a partnership to deploy solutions to help address these challenges.

IA deploy integrated building automation solutions into manufacturing, office, commercial and domestic properties, putting control into the hands of facilities management teams. Best-of-breed technology from Arkessa and Beckhoff Automation coupled with MobiusFlowfrom IA, make the solution easy to adopt, integrate and scale.

High-speed measurement and control technology from leading automation specialists Beckhoff is fully integrated and enables control and connectivity with all the key fieldbus technologies in the building and manufacturing environments.

Stephen Hayes,Managing Director of Beckhoff UKsaid "There are currently around 40 megacities with a population of more than 10 million on the planet and the research shows that some cities will grow to have populations similar Spain or the UK. When you consider thataround 40% of the world's energy is consumed by buildings, then it becomes clear that we have a real problem on our hands. From a technology perspective, ease of use and scalability have been key factors in ourdesign andby using Arkessa's secure managed connectivity we can deploy the solution quickly and do it independently of local IT or OT constraints"

Arkessa's connectivity management platform, Emport, is fully integrated and 3G or 4G data connectivity is included in the service offer. This provides remote management and secure communications to Enterprise and Cloud Service Providers from anywhere on the planet and enables a true "as a service business model".

Andrew Orrock, CEO at Arkessa said "As our cities continue to expand and we consider the significant energy and facilities management requirements of a vast building stock, both old and new, it is not difficult to see why this solution is being so rapidly adopted. Many buildings are not optimised in a performance sense and the Arkessa partnership with Beckhoff and IA can really make a difference by enabling secure global deployment and retro-fit. The flexibility of the combined solution has made deployment into Manufacturing, Offices, Airports and Hospitals easier than ever."

About iaconnects and MobiusFlow

iaconnects is a technology company that specialises in creating, delivering and commissioning advanced building control systems, provide energy efficient operation along with intelligent diagnostics resulting in optimum savings for the building operator. http://www.iaconnects.co.uk

MobiusFlow is an MQTT object busenabling actuators, sensors & controllers to connect, control and communicate with Cloud-based monitoring. The MobiusFlow gateway also runs Resin and EnOcean and connects to the IBM Cloud.

About Beckhoff Automation

Beckhoff implements open automation systems based on PC Control technology. The product range covers Industrial PCs, I/O and Fieldbus Components, Drive Technology and automation software.

About Arkessa

Arkessa is a global M2M managed services provider making Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity easier and future-proof. Arkessa connects devices and services to the IoT, regardless of location, network operator or wireless technology. http://www.arkessa.com/euicc