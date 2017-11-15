Savory Biscuits Market in United Arab Emirates - Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics

MUMBAI, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Savory Biscuits market in United Arab Emirates registered a positive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.26% during the period 2011 to 2016 with a sales value of AED 373.59 Million in 2016, an increase of 7.56% over 2015. Bharat Book Bureau announces the addition of the report "Savory Biscuits (Bakery & Cereals) Market in United Arab Emirates - Outlook to 2021: Market Size, Growth and Forecast Analytics" to its offering.

The research handbook provides up-to-date market size data for period 2011-2016 and illustrative forecast to 2021 covering key market aspects like Sales Value and Volume for Savory Biscuits and its variants Bread Substitutes, Cheese-Flavored Crackers, Other Crackers, Plain Crackers.

Furthermore, the research handbook details out Sales Value for top brands for the year 2013 to 2016, Demographic Analytics and overall market sales by Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Department Stores, Dollar Stores, Variety Store, Cash & Carries and Warehouse clubs, eRetailers, Food & Drinks specialists, Drug stores & Pharmacies, Health & Beauty Stores, Other general retailers and others) where ever applicable.



The research handbook acts as an essential tool for companies active or planning to venture in to United Arab Emirates's Savory Biscuits (Bakery & Cereals) market. The comprehensive statistics within the research handbook provides insight into the operating environment of the market and also ensures right business decision making based on historical trends and industry model based forecasting.



Sales Values in the handbook are depicted in USD ($) and local currency of country and Volumes are represented in M Kilograms.



Scope



- Overall Savory Biscuits (Bakery & Cereals) market value and volume analytics with growth analysis from 2011 to 2021.

- Value terms for the top brands.

- Distribution channel sales analytics from 2013-2016.



- Get access to authoritative and granular data on the Savory Biscuits (Bakery & Cereals) market and fill in the gaps in understanding of trends and the components of change behind them.

- Enhance your understanding of the market to update your strategic and tactical plans based on volume and value changes, brand dynamics and distribution trends.

- Analyze the components of change in the market by looking at historic and future growth patterns.

- Use the data to understand future patterns of the market trends from winners and losers to category dynamics and thereby quickly and easily identify the key areas in which you want to compete in the future.

