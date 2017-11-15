The term of Priit Lello as a Supervisory Council member in AS Tallinna Vesi was extended.



Priit Lello's term as a member of Supervisory Council was extended by another two-year period until 16.11.2019.



Priit Lello was appointed by the City of Tallinn to the Supervisory Council of AS Tallinna Vesi first on 16.11.2011. He does not own any shares in AS Tallinna Vesi.



