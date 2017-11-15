Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS), the leading data research platform and business intelligence tool for corporate, academic and government institutions worldwide, is pleased to announce the addition of Cortellis Life Sciences Healthcare Data. A part of the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, WRDS provides global corporations, universities and regulatory agencies the thought leadership, data access and insights needed to enable impactful research.

Cortellis offers key investigational, patent, regulatory and epidemiologic data, as well as the latest news in biopharma, and adds to the growing body of healthcare-related datasets available through WRDS.

Investigational Drugs Data

Key competitive intelligence information on 67,700+ drugs, 53,300+ deals, 152,600+ companies and 158+ diseases.

Research backgrounds for diseases with profiles of key targets and supporting bibliographic references.

Patents Data

Access the 99 structures per patent from Derwent World Patents Index for 6+ million patents in over 3.1 million patent families to identify which companies are active in a particular therapeutic area.

Data is sourced from WIPO (PCT), Wila (EP, US), Derwent Innovation (INPADOC), SPCs, Electronic Orange Book and patent office websites.

Regulatory Data

Access regulatory reference documents, summaries of procedures and reports from 200+ sources and 80 regulatory authorities around the world to track changes and compare requirements and procedures across regulatory authorities.

Epidemiology Data

View 4,500+ diseases, procedures and symptoms.

Research the Incidence and Prevalence Database (IPD) to analyze the world's epidemiology data, including incidence, prevalence, morbidity, mortality, etc.

News

Gain insightful news coverage of the biopharma sector.

Analyze therapeutic product development from early to late stage accessing corporate financings, both public and private.

Clinical

Access summaries of more than 2,200,000 selected journal articles from 1964 to date

Clinical Trial Protocols from more than 30 registries and Trial outcomes from journals, conferences, press releases, etc.

"WRDS is extremely pleased to be able to offer Cortellis Life Sciences Healthcare Data to our users," said Robert Zarazowski, Managing Director of WRDS. "Healthcare intelligence is an increasingly essential part of academic research on companies, and WRDS subscribers will benefit substantially from the breadth of resources that Cortellis offers."

"We are proud to make Cortellis available to the WRDS community," said Richard Neale of Clarivate Analytics. "Providing trusted information and insights is what Clarivate is all about, and Cortellis is a perfect match for WRDS users seeking the latest data across the healthcare market."

ABOUT CLARIVATE ANALYTICS

Clarivate Analytics is the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Building on a heritage going back more than a century and a half, we have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is a new and independent company on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients radically reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

ABOUT WRDS

Wharton Research Data Services (WRDS) is the award-winning research platform and business intelligence tool for 50,000+ corporate, academic, government and nonprofit users at 400+ institutions in 30+ countries. WRDS provides the user with one location to access 250+ terabytes of data across multiple disciplines including Accounting, Banking, Economics, ESG, Finance, Healthcare, Insurance, Marketing, and Statistics. Flexible data delivery options include a powerful web query method that reduces research time, the WRDS Cloud for executing research and strategy development, and the WRDS client server using PCSAS, Matlab, Python and R. Our Analytics team, doctoral-level support and rigorous data review and validation give clients the confidence to tailor research within complex databases and create a wide range of reliable data models.

From partnerships with data vendors to our own tools, including the WRDS SEC Analytics Suite and Event Study by WRDS, Wharton Research Data Services is the global gold standard in data management and research, all backed by the credibility and leadership of the Wharton School.

ABOUT THE WHARTON SCHOOL

Founded in 1881 as the first collegiate business school, the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania is recognized globally for intellectual leadership and ongoing innovation across every major discipline of business education. With a broad global community and one of the most published business school faculties, Wharton creates economic and social value around the world. The Wharton School has 5,000 undergraduate, MBA, executive MBA, and doctoral students; more than 9,000 participants in executive education programs annually and a powerful alumni network of 96,000 graduates.

