Picton Property Income Ltd - Interim Dividend - Change of record date & ex-div. date

PR Newswire
London, November 15
15 November 2017
PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton', the "Company' or the "Group')
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497
Interim Dividend Declaration - Change of record date and ex-dividend date
Further to the Company's announcement released at 7.00am on 23 October 2017, released under the incorrect heading of Net Asset Value, the Company has been directed by the London Stock Exchange to change the record date for its interim dividend from 10 November 2017 to 17 November 2017, and also change the ex-dividend date from 9 November 2017 to 16 November 2017. All other details in the announcement remain unchanged.
Note to Editors
Picton is a property investment company established in 2005. It owns and actively manages a £661 million diversified UK commercial portfolio, invested across 52 assets and with around 350 occupiers (as at 30 September 2017). Through an occupier-focused, opportunity-led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.
For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk