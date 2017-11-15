

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cards Against Humanity is celebrating the holiday season with a six-part promotion, 'Cards Against Humanity Saves America.' The first part of the promotion includes purchasing a plot of vacant land on the U.S.-Mexico border to prevent U.S. President Donald Trump from building a wall.



The already sold-out promotion costs $15. Participants in the promotion will receive six 'America-saving surprises' this holiday season in the mail.



'It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out,' the card game company said on its website. The company is known for its hilarious holiday pranks.



According to Cards Against Humanity, Donald Trump is a 'preposterous golem' who is so afraid of Mexicans that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that 'everyone knows will accomplish nothing.'



'So we've purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built,' Cards Against Humanity said.



Further, the company added that on Day 1, all Cards Against Humanity Saves America recipients will get an illustrated map of the land and a certificate of the company's promise to fight the wall, in addition to some new cards and a 'few other surprises'.



In the Frequently Asked Questions or FAQ section on its website, Cards Against Humanity says it is saving America from 'injustice, lies, racism, the whole enchilada.'



In response to another question whether a participant not living in the U.S. or Canada can still sign up for the promotion, the company responds by saying, 'No. This is Cards Against Humanity Saves America, not Cards Against Humanity Saves The Dumb Country You Live In.'



