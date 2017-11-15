

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC



OFFER FOR SUBSCRIPTION UPDATE



Further to the announcement made by Northern 3 VCT PLC ('N3VCT') on 22 September 2017 in conjunction with Northern Venture Trust PLC ('NVT') and Northern 2 VCT PLC ('N2VCT') in respect of the offers of new ordinary shares for subscription in the 2017/18 tax year pursuant to the prospectus published on 21 September 2017 ('the Prospectus'), N3VCT announces that its offer of new ordinary shares to raise a total of up to £20 million is now fully subscribed and no further applications will be accepted. N3VCT allotted 16,069,225 new ordinary shares pursuant to the Prospectus on 3 November 2017 and it is expected that the final allotment of new ordinary shares by N3VCT pursuant to the Prospectus will be completed on 17 November 2017. It is expected that admission of the new ordinary shares to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority will become effective and that dealings in the new ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will commence three business days after the relevant date of allotment.



The offers by N3VCT, NVT and N2VCT pursuant to the Prospectus are now all fully subscribed having each raised a total of £20 million.



