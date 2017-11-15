Global Automotive Seating Systems Market to 2025 - Growing Demand for Premium Vehicles and Economy Cars in Emerging Nations

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing demand for premium vehicles and economy cars in the emerging nations and favourable government policies.

Scope of the Report

Based on distribution channel the market is categorized into aftermarket and OEM.

Depending on the seat type the market is segmented by bench seat, split seat and split bench seat.

By vehicle type, market is segregated by passenger commercial vehicles (PCV), heavy commercial vehicles (HCV) and light commercial vehicles (LCV).

By technology, market is segregated by powered & heated, heated, standard type and powered.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Automotive Seating Systems Market, By Distribution Channel



5 Automotive Seating Systems Market, By Seat Type



6 Automotive Seating Systems Market, By Vehicle Type



7 Automotive Seating Systems Market, By Technology



8 Automotive Seating Systems Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



TS Tech

Johnson Controls Inc

Cobra Seats

Marter Automotive Seating Systems

Antolin Irausa

Lear Corporation

RECARO Automotive

Gentherm

Toyota Boshoku Corporation

IFB Automotive

Brose

Magna International Inc

Faurecia SA

