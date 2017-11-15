Technavio analysts forecast the global citrus juice finisher marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global citrus juice finishermarketfor 2017-2021. A citrus juice finisher is a machine that filters juice from the pulp after an extraction process and the generated waste is discharged through an outlet. The objective of the machine is to refine further the juice that has been extracted in either a liquid or a semi-liquid state.

The global citrus juice finisher market will be driven by an increase in the rate of adoption of healthy lifestyles. Citrus juice contains many nutrients that are essential to the body such as carbohydrate, fiber, vitamin C, and potassium. The rise in the rate of adoption of healthy lifestyles will influence the demand for citrus juice, which, in turn, will induce capacity expansion by end-users of citrus juice finisher.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global citrus juice finisher market:

Increase in health awareness and adoption of healthy lifestyle

Globally, people are increasingly adopting healthy lifestyle along with healthy diet. It can be attributed to an increase in the life expectancy rate. According to the World Bank, in 2015, the life expectancy at birth, total (years) in the world, was 71.66 years in comparison with 70.47 years in 2010. Citrus juice is one of the components of healthy diets. In a scenario, where people have limited time due to busy schedules, packaged citrus juice saves time and provides essential nutrients to the human body.

Manu Gupta, a lead food services research analyst at Technavio, says, "Citrus fruits contain carbohydrate, fiber, vitamin C, potassium, folate, calcium, thiamin, niacin, vitamin B6, and many more nutrients. During the forecast period, increasing awareness about the nutritional benefits of citrus juices will lead to a strong boost to the consumption of packaged citrus fruit juices. For instance, in 2015, the global juice market was valued at USD 145.75 billion, and by 2020, it is expected to value more than USD 171 billion."

Increasing focus on reducing equipment downtime

The screen is one of the important components in a citrus juice finisher. Citrus juice finisher screen is used for separating residue or pulp from the citrus juice. Due to continuous operations, the screen needs cleaning for consistency in citrus juice quality. Further, if some fragment of citrus fruits does not move down the screen properly, it may result in overworking of the screen.

"The quality of the juice diminishes as blocked citrus fruit fragments burns due to continuous friction and heat buildup. Thus, the screen needs a removal after an interval of time for cleaning purposes. To reduce equipment downtime, some of the manufacturers of citrus juice finisher are increasing focus on this shortcoming of the screen. Increasing the availability of citrus juice finishers with reduced equipment downtime will influence the market growth during the forecast period," adds Manu

Expansion and increase in number of citrus juice processing plants

The global citrus juice finisher market is growing due to various factors. The adoption of a healthy lifestyle along with the rise in disposable income and urbanization are some of the factors that are contributing to the increase in consumption of citrus juice. Thus, to tap into the opportunity, established players in the global citrus juice industry have either expanded their production capacity of plants or are venturing into new regions with new plants.

New players are also emerging into the citrus juice sector. For instance, in 2017, PepsiCo announced its plans to set up a USD 75 million plant in India. One of the focus areas of this plant will be citrus juice. In 2016, Patanjali Ayurved, which is an emerging FMCG company in India, announced its plans to set up a USD 150 million plant in India with a focus to produce orange juice.

Top vendors:

Brown International Corporation

JBT FoodTech

Fratelli Indelicato

Zumex Food Engineering

