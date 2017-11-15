Issuer: Kvika banki hf. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Org. no: 540502-2930 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Address: Borgartún 25, 105 Rvk., IS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI Code 254900WR3I1Z9NPC7D84 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Application for Admission to Trading 15.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of Approval of Application for Admission to Trading 15.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Date of admission to trading 16.11.2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID 146110 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument subtype Corporate Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market OMX ICE CP Fixed Income -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- List population name OMX ICE Bank Bonds -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bonds/bills: Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Symbol (Ticker) KVB 17 02 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code IS0000029304 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFI code D-B-V-U-G-R -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FISN númer KVIKA BANKI HF/VAR BD 20201026 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amortization type Bullet Bond -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Amortization type, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency ISK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Currency, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Denomination in CSD 10.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Size limit 4.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total issued amount 4.000.000.000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amount issued at this time N/A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issue date 26. October 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary installment date 26. October 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of installments 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Installment frequency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maturity date 26. October 2020 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest rate Floating interest rate -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Floating interest rate, if applicable REIBOR 1M -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Floating interest rate, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium 1,25% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Simple/compound interest Simple Interest -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - simple/compound, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Day count convention ACT/360 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Day count convention, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest from date 26. October 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- First ordinary coupon date 27. November 2017 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coupon frequency 12 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total number of coupon payments 36 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Indexed No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name of index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Daily index or monthly index -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Daily index or monthly index, if other -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Base index value -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Index base date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dirty price / clean price Clean Price -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call option No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Put option Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Convertible No -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Additional information -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Credit rating (rating agency, date) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If irregular cash flow, then how -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment include Yes accrued interest for days missing until next business day? -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coordinator - admission to trading -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market making -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Registered at ISD Yes -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities depository -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Country Iceland -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Country, if other --------------------------------------------------------------------------------