MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) MAGNIT PJSC: Change of share in the charter capital 15-Nov-2017 / 15:57 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release Krasnodar November 15, 2017 PJSC "Magnit" announces the change of share in the charter capital Krasnodar, Russia (November 15, 2017): Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT), announces the change of stake of ordinary shares in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" owned by Sergey Galitskiy, member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit". On November 15, 2017 the Company was notified on the following change of share of Sergey Galitskiy in the charter capital. Date of Share in Ordinary Share in the Ordinary change the charter shares stake charter shares stake capital before capital after after change before change change change November 15, 35.1095% 35.1095% 27.601127% 27 .601127% 2017 Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sergey Galitskiy 2 Reason for the notification b) Position/status member of the BOD of PJSC "Magnit", Chairman of the Management Board of PJSC "Magnit", CEO of PJSC "Magnit" c) Initial notification/ Initial notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" b) LEI 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 4.1 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities (repurchase transaction agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 6,185 2,800,000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 6,185 2,800,000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction November 15, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.2 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities (repurchase transaction agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 6,185 2,100,000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 6,185 2,100,000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction November 15, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.3 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities (repurchase transaction agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 6,185 1,500,000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 6,185 1,500,000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction November 15, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue 4.4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the Share financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN RU000A0JKQU8 b) Nature of the Disposal of securities (repurchase transaction agreement) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price (RUB.) Volume 6,185 700,000 d) Aggregated information Price (RUB.) Aggregated volume 6,185 700,000 - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction November 15, 2017 f) Place of the transaction outside a trading venue For further information, please contact: Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations Email: post@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department press@magnit.ru Company description: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of September 30, 2017, Magnit operated 36 distribution centers and 15,697 stores (11,743 convenience, 432 hypermarkets and 3,522 drogerie stores) in 2,664 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS consolidated financial statements for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 4866 End of Announcement EQS News Service 629727 15-Nov-2017

