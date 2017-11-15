RadspherinEU patent and OI-3 antibody US patent issued

STOCKHOLM, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Oncoinvent announced today that European Patent 3111959 entitled "Radiotherapeutic particles and suspensions" has issued. The patent relates to a particle or pharmaceutical composition comprising one or more particles, or a suspension of same or different particles comprising a degradable compound and an alpha emitting radionuclide and/or a radionuclide generating alpha emitting daughter. The particles are beneficial for use in the treatment of cancer. This patent provides patent protection for the company's lead product candidate Radspherinin Europe.

The company further announced that US Patent 9,782,500 entitled "Monoclonal Antibody and Derivatives" has issued. The patent relates to a novel anti-CD146 antibody and derivatives that can be used for therapy and imaging, diagnosis and immunostaining. CD146 is an antigen that is up-regulated in numerous cancers including melanoma, prostate cancer, breast cancer and lung cancer.

Jan A. Alfheim, Oncoinvent's CEO commented: "This is significant milestone in both the development of our lead product candidate, Radspherinas well as development of our pipeline of follow on product candidates behind Radspherin With the Radspherinpatent issuing in Europe we have secured protection of Radspherinuntil 2035 in most of the major future markets for the product." Alfheim continued, "The issuance of our OI-3 antibody patent in the USA provides Oncoinvent a patent protection of novel OI-3 cancer immunotherapies, as well as a radioimmunotherapies based on a combination our Ra-224 radioisotope technology platform and the OI-3 antibody."

