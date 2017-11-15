Taking a Closer Look at Food and Beverage M&A

LAS VEGAS, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Now is a critical time to focus on the snack industry. There is significant movement in the Food and Beverage industry as larger companies continue to acquire smaller ones in order to expand their customer base. As consumer needs evolve, new brand concepts and products are coming to market at an exponential rate. The snack industry has become increasingly competitive, making acquisition of fast-growing start-up brands a key to financial success for the major players.

A closer look at how certain Food and Beverage companies are faring in the market will give you a comprehensive look at market as a whole: NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF), Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BETR), Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAK), John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS), and Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK).

NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF)

Market Cap: $6.278, current share price: $.245

Smaller, innovative companies are reaching new levels of opportunity as they have more creative power in this space. Producing new concepts to the constantly changing consumer base is what makes smaller companies attractive for acquisitions by the larger, more established companies in the industry. One of the leading companies in newer concepts NightFood Holdings, Inc. (OTC: NGTF). Their concept is based around better-for-you night-time snacking and they're the first in this category of the Food and Beverage market. Unhealthy night-time eating is one of the biggest weight management problems people face and can also interfere with sleep quality. NGTF is in business to solve this problem for the consumer. Sleep experts agree that what you eat before bed can impact sleep either positively or negatively. NGTF's products are meeting the needs of consumers in ways that other companies haven't even thought of. This makes them a key player in the current Food and Beverage acquisition game. NGTF announced last week that venture capitalist and biotech consultant, Jeffrey Robinson, has been engaged by the Company to evaluate applications of CBD within the nighttime snack space, as well as other related areas of opportunity. NightFood is currently evaluating opportunities to introduce snacks with cannabidiol (also known as CBD), strains of which are widely accepted to promote better sleep.

Amplify Snack Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BETR)

Market Cap: $386.786M, current share price: $5.03

BETR is known for its popcorn and tortilla chip snacks, posted revenue of $94.9 million during the third quarter. This fell below analysts' estimates calling for $98.7M. Today's 15% decline only adds to the company's stock price grief as the share price is down 42% in 2017 and 64% over the past 12 months.

Inventure Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAK)

Market Cap: $78.91M, current share price: $3.98

SNAK, the Phoenix-based company reported last Tuesday a loss of $25.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Company reported a loss of $1.28. The company's shares closed at $3.98. A year ago, they were trading at $7.78.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ: JBSS)

Market Cap: $648.92M, current share price: $57.44

JBSS, an Illinois-based peanut and tree nut producer posted their Q1 revenue results at the end of last month. The Company reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $10.4 million. On a per-share basis, the Elgin, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. The Company posted revenue of $214.8 million in the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWNK)

Market Cap: $1.64B, current share price: $12.55

TWNK is a traditional food brand known internationally. Just last week they saw significant movement in the market, early last Thursday stocks climbed as much as 10.1% then settled to close up 7.7%. This jump can be attributed to the announcement of the Company's better-than-expected third-quarter 2017 earnings.

Content Provided By: Microcap Speculators

Email: info@microcapspecualtors.com

Phone: 1-702-720-6310

Website: http://microcapspeculators.com/



For Full Legal Disclaimer Click Here.

DISCLAIMER: Microcapspeculators.com (MS) is the source of the content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MS or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MS are solely those of MS and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MS and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MS and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

MS Disclosure: Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this article contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. ACR Communication, LLC. which owns, Microcapspeculators.com may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. ACR Communication LLC. which owns Microcapspeculators.com may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or in equity in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MS and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

Media Contact

FN Media Group LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

(954)345-0611

