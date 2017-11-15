Global Anti-Aging Products Market 2017-2025 - Growing Sophisticated Standard of Living and Health Consciousness Among Customers

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Anti- Aging Products Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Anti-Aging Products and Therapies market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising ageing population throughout the world , growing sophisticated standard of living and health consciousness among customers and recent technological developments in anti-aging products and therapies.



Scope of the Report



Based on types the market is segregated into Placenta , Human Growth Hormone, Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid and Stem Cell.

Depending on devices the market is categorized into laser aesthetic devices, microcurrent & ultrasound skincare devices, led/infrared light therapy devices, electrosurgery skincare devices, uv absorbers, radiofrequency devices, cryotherapy skincare devices, anti-cellulite treatment devices, microderm abrasion devices and other devices.

In terms of application the market is segmented into beauty parlor and hospital.

By product the market is bifurcated into anti ageing, natural, anti - stretch marks , multifunctional, anti - wrinkle, skin whitening and other products.

On the basis of Active Ingredient the market is classified into co-enzyme Q10, peptides, anti-oxidants, sun protection factor (SPF), arbutin, retinol, epidermal growth factors, argirelline, vitamin C, hydroquinone, vitamin B3, mulberry extract, kojic acid, alpha hydroxy acids (AHA's), glycolic acid, licorice extract, hyaluronic acid and other active ingredients.

Based on therapies and services the market is segmented by eye-lid surgery, abdominoplasty, hormone replacement therapy, breast augmentation, liposuction, gene therapy, injectable skin, botox, telomere based therapy, rejuvenation and dermal fillers, sclerotherapy, anti-pigmentation therapy, hair restoration services and chemical peels. Gene therapy is further divided into genomics, predictive medicine and proteomics.

By disease and condition the market is categorized into cardiovascular disorders, urinary incontinence, bone and joint conditions, endocrine disorders, eye disorders, sexual dysfunction and respiratory disorders.

