OTTAWA, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- CENX, the global leader in next generation service assurance software, has launched CENX 7, a hyper-scale assurance platform that enables closed-loop assurance automation across virtual and hybrid networks. The latest release is part of CENX's ongoing investment in providing Tier 1-ready solutions that enable service providers to rapidly deliver and cost-effectively manage complex services over hybrid NFV and physical networks with guaranteed service quality.

"With the increasing adoption of NFV and SDN, CSPs are shifting their focus to commercialisation and operationalisation. CSPs require new operational capabilities that can enable them to effectively monitor and assure the services delivered across the hybrid and virtual networks where legacy systems are falling short," said Anil Rao, Principal Analyst, Analysys Mason.

CENX 7 breaks down the barriers between virtual & hybrid network infrastructure and delivers a guaranteed service quality. By delivering closed-loop assurance automation across virtual and hybrid networks, CENX 7 enables service provider operations teams to rapidly identify, isolate and resolve network and data center events, often before services and customers are impacted. CENX 7 eliminates technology and process silos and equips operations teams with a comprehensive view of networks and services via its real-time data pipeline that extracts and visualizes data from disparate OSS, BSS, NFV management and orchestration systems. With CENX 7, service providers can launch new margin-rich NFV services while materially lowering their operational costs.

"As communications service providers seek to deliver next generation services, such as SD-WAN and virtual CPE, questions arise regarding their ability to rapidly on-board VNF based services and guarantee service performance, which are necessary for commercial success. CENX 7 overcomes these challenges by providing an end-to-end service assurance platform for CSPs that is designed specifically for hybrid networks, enables policy driven closed-loop automation and provides the flexibility and Tier 1 scale that these services require," said Andrew McDonald, Chief Product Officer, CENX.

Please visit www.cenx.com/cenx7 to learn more about CENX 7.

About CENX

CENX fundamentally changes the way service providers view their networks. A leading provider of network and service operations software solutions, CENX ingests all of an operator's network data, across multiple domains and physical and virtual infrastructure. Harnessing the power of big data analytics, CENX visualizes network and service topology, inventory, fault, and performance in a single pane, in real time. CENX enables the world's largest and most innovative service providers to scale their operations as the network scales. www.cenx.com

