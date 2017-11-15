Global Security Labels Market to 2025 - Rise in Technological Investments by the Manufacturers in the Packaging Industry

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Security Labels market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are increasing demand for security labels in various industries, growing dominance of smart labels as compared to the conventional bar code data and rise in technological investments by the manufacturers in the packaging industry.



Scope of the Report



Based on product form the market is categorized into sheets and reels.

On the basis of type the market is segmented by informative, branding labels, identification and other types.

By application the market is bifurcated into pharmaceuticals & healthcare, food & beverages, consumer durables, clothing & accessories, beauty and personal care, chemical industries, retail, electronics, construction and other applications. Furthermore other applications are segregated into manufacturing, automotive, data centers and government organization, aerospace and logistic.

Depending on Identification Method the market is segregated into radio frequency identification, holographic, bar codes and other identification methods.

In terms of composition the market is classified into adhesive, release liner and facestock.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



4 Global Security Labels Market, By Form



5 Global Security Labels Market, By Type



6 Global Security Labels Market, By Application



7 Global Security Labels Market, By Identification Method



8 Global Security Labels Market, By Composition



9 Global Security Labels Market, By Geography



10 Key Player Activities



11 Leading Companies



Honeywell International Inc.

3M

Avery Dennison Corporation

Seiko Holdings Corporation

Groupdc

RR Donnelley

Label Lock

Polylabel.Com

UPM Raflatac

CCL Industries Inc

Tesa SE Group

Intertronix

Security Labels International Group DC

Nova Vision Inc

Colour Data UK Ltd

Data Label

Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd.

Opsec

Kejing Electronics Co. Ltd.

