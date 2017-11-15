

Oxford Technology 2 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Dividend of 8p per share



The Directors of Oxford Technology 2 VCT are today declaring an interim capital dividend of 8 pence per share for the year to 28 February 2018.



The ex-dividend date is 23(rd) November 2017.



The record date for the dividend is 24(th )November 2017.



The payment date is 5(th) December 2017.



