Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - Black Tusk Resources (CSE: TUSK) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, trading under the symbol "TUSK". The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and is currently primarily focused on gold.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video news alert" which provides a brief overview of the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Black Tusk" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_uhsyv5jz/Black-Tusk-Resources-CSETUSK-New-Listing

Black Tusk has an option to acquire a one hundred percent undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property, which is located approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia, in the Slocan Mining Division. The Goldsmith Property, which lies between Poplar and Cascade Creeks, near their confluence with the Lardeau River, is comprised of four mineral tenures covering approximately 371 hectares.

A gold prospecting rush passed through the Lardeau River valley at the turn of the century, stopping briefly at Poplar Creek between 1898 and 1903. The only past production documented is from 1904, when 8 tonnes were shipped from the Swede/Goldsmith area by Great Northern Mines. This returned 778 grams of gold, correlating to a value of 97 grams per tonne gold. It can be assumed that this "ore" was hand sorted and selectively high graded.

In general, results from exploration programs over the last two decades show that high grade gold assays have been returned from quartz veins and vein zones in the area of historic workings. A ground geophysical survey completed between December 2016 and February 2017 is the only work completed on the Goldsmith Property by Black Tusk. To exercise the option, the company must pay $100,000 and issue 400,000 shares, over a three year period.

The company raised gross proceeds of $208,000 through an offering of 2,086,000 shares priced at $0.10 per share, with Mackie Research Capital acting as the agent on the IPO.

For more information, please visit the company's website, www.blacktuskresources.com, contact Richard Penn, CEO, at 647-838-8577, or email richard@blacktuskresources.com.

About InvestmentPitch Media

InvestmentPitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com