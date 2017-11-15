The following information is based on a press release from Melker Schorling AB (MELK, SE0001785270) published on Novemebr 14, 2017.



Schörling & Partners disclosed unconditional public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Melker Schorling AB whereby every one (1) MELK share held entitles their holder to a cash offer of SEK 569 per share.



Schörling & Partners, a MELK shareholder consortium, announced that it now holds 92.6% of the total amount of shares in Melker Schorling AB.



In accordance to the "Rules for the Construction and Maintenance of the VINX All-Share, Benchmark, Tradable and Sector Indexes", Version 2.2, rule 5.9, NASDAQ OMX Global Index Group will remove MELK from VINX Benchmark Index effective November 20, 2017. Last inclusion date for MELK will be November 17, 2017. There will be no replacement of the constituent in the index in the upcoming semi-annual review.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653246