

Intermediate Capital Group plc (the 'Company')



15(th )November 2017



Notification of Transactions of Directors The Company announces that it received notification on 14(th) November that Philip Keller, a Director of the Company, sold 130,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1007.27 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Philip Keller and his connected persons holds a total of 724,124 shares, 0.25% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



The following notifications are intended to satisfy the Company's obligations under Article 19(3) of EU Regulation No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation).



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person | | |closely associated | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Philip Keller | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Position/status |Director | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/ Amendment |Initial notification | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Intermediate Capital Group plc | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |549300OGASR5WRKJ8R68 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each | | |place where transactions have been conducted | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary shares of 26 1/4 pence each in | | |instrument, type of instrument and|Intermediate Capital Group plc | | |identification code | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Sale of shares | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume(s) |Price(s) £|Volume(s) | | | +----------+-----------------------------+ | | |10.0727 |130,000 | +--+----------------------------------+----------+-----------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information: |n/a | | | | | | | * Aggregated volume, | | | | * Price | | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |2017-11-14 | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |London Stock Exchange (XLON) | +--+----------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



Media Enquiries:



Susan Tether Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7917



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R33



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX