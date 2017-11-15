MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to announce that it was formally invited to join the Canadian delegation at the UN Climate Change Conference hosted by the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). In addition, Earth Alive was invited by the Government of Canada to participate and present its achievements in the Start Up Energy Transition (SET) event held yesterday.

Earth Alive joined the Canadian delegation in Bonn, Germany and presented its business activities, in the context of sustainable solutions, at the Start Up Energy Transition (SET) event. This opportunity came from the recent partnership between SET and the Government of Canada, which aims at strengthening the existing SET network in North America in order to boost innovation in the field of sustainable energy solutions and cleaner technologies. The Honourable Stephane Dion, Canadian Ambassador to Germany, was part of the SET 2018 launch to present the newly-formed partnership, and evaluate the start-ups which were presented.

Mr. Frederic Perron-Welch, Director of Sustainable Development at Earth Alive, commented, "Earth Alive distinguishes itself by offering innovative and sustainable solutions for the agriculture and mining industries; two major contributors to the global carbon footprint and land degradation. It is an honour to be able to represent the Company at COP23, and the opportunity to present our achievements to international experts, heads of industry, political figures, and other interested parties reinforces our commitment to providing environmentally sound technologies to countries around the world."

The twenty-third session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) was divided into two zones for the two weeks of November 6-17, 2017 and accreditation to the "Bonn Zone" enables Earth Alive's representatives to access various climate action events, exhibits and pavilions, including high-level political events and media activities organized by the UNFCCC and Government of Germany.

About the UN Climate Change Conference

COP23 is organized by Bonn-based UN Climate Change, presided over by the Government of Fiji and organizationally and logistically supported by the Government of Germany, the region of North-Rhine-Westphalia and the City of Bonn. The Conference, coming just two years after the landmark adoption of the Paris Climate Change Agreement, will also further fuel momentum among cities, states, regions, territories, business and civil society in support of national climate action plans, the internationally-agreed temperature goal and the wider objectives of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development."

For additional information, please visit https://cop23.unfccc.int/

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The Company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The Company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry and dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

