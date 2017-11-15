Elevate Data Center Security with Cabinet-Level, Dual-Factor Authentication

Chatsworth Products (CPI) has partnered with Zwipe, a biometric technology company, to deliver a highly secure, easy-to-deploy, dual-factor biometric access control system for data center cabinets with Zwipe Access Cards and CPI Electronic Access Control (EAC) Solutions.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005944/en/

Zwipe Access Cards with Biometric Authentication deliver simple, affordable dual-factor biometric authentication upgrade to existing single-factor access control systems. (Photo: Business Wire)

Elevating physical access control at the cabinet level provides a higher degree of security and control over IT assets and helps customers comply with security laws recommending dual factor authentication. Zwipe Access combines the security of biometric authentication with the speed and convenience of contactless credentials in a durable, fingerprint-activated card. By touching the sensor on the card, the card owner verifies their identity, and the positive fingerprint authentication will allow the card to communicate with the reader. The fingerprint data is registered and securely encrypted and stored on the card, and only on the card, so there is no need to maintain and secure a separate back-end authentication database.

"Our unique technology, which directly addresses industry mandates to upgrade user authentication while maintaining their privacy, has been adopted and integrated in a wide range of high security environments, with many data centers around the world already using Zwipe Access as their primary method to enter secure areas. Working with Chatsworth Products, we are confident that our offering will now be available to an even larger market," says Einar Boije, Sr. Vice President of Access Control at Zwipe.

Additionally, Zwipe Access is fully compatible with the vast majority of existing employee ID systems and CPI's Electronic Access Control (EAC) Solutions. Together, these solutions deliver a highly secure dual-factor access control solution at a greatly reduced cost over traditional systems that require integration of biometric readers into every cabinet handle.

"We see the need to push security and authentication down to the cabinet level, and believe two-factor, biometric-based authentication is the most secure system available. Our solution offers several options and with our new partnership with Zwipe, we are providing a better solution to the data center community that is easy to use and maintain, as well as reduces the overall cost and complexity of deploying high security to the cabinet level," states Ashish Moondra, CPI Sr. Product Manager of Power, Electronics Software.

Additional benefits of Zwipe Access:

Recognizes unauthorized card use and eliminates threat of lost cards

Compatible with readers for 125 KHz, HID ICLASS and MIFARE proximity cards

proximity cards Addresses privacy concerns with on card biometric data storage

Delivers cost savings, as there is no need to change existing infrastructure to support biometric reading

Zwipe Access is deployed over existing readers, eliminating the high cost of converting readers for biometric scans.

For more information about how Zwipe Access works with CPI's EAC to provide the highest level of security and accountability, click here.

About Chatsworth Products

At Chatsworth Products (CPI), it is our mission to address today's critical IT infrastructure needs with products and services that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communication technology. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your specific requirements with global availability and rapid product customization that will give you a competitive advantage. At CPI, our passion works for you. With over two decades of engineering innovative IT physical layer solutions for the Fortune 500 and multinational corporations, CPI can respond to your business requirements with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, as well as a global network of industry-leading distributors. Headquartered in the United States, CPI operates from multiple sites worldwide, including offices in Mexico, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. CPI's manufacturing facilities are located in the United States, Asia and Europe.

CPI is listed with the General Services Administration (GSA) under Federal Supply Schedule IT 70. Products are also available through GSA Advantage and through Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs), including GSA Connections and NITAAC-ECS III (www.chatsworth.com/gov).

About Zwipe

Zwipe is a technology company that is making biometrics easy by developing and commercializing award-winning biometric authentication solutions for three key areas: payment, access control, and ID. Zwipe's versatile technology works with customers' existing infrastructure and systems without the need for external databases, functioning with and without the need for batteries. The enhanced security enabled by biometrics coupled with the convenience of contactless provides the ideal platform for a next-generation smart card that also addresses the privacy concerns widely prevalent today. To see how Zwipe makes biometrics easy, visit zwipe.com

While every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of all information, CPI does not accept liability for any errors or omissions and reserves the right to change information and descriptions of listed services and products.

©2017 Chatsworth Products, Inc. All rights reserved. Chatsworth Products, Clik-Nut, CPI, CPI Passive Cooling, CUBE-iT PLUS, eConnect, Evolution, GlobalFrame, MegaFrame, OnTrac, QuadraRack, RMR, Saf-T-Grip, SeismicFrame, SlimFrame, TeraFrame and Velocity are federally registered trademarks of Chatsworth Products. EuroFrame, Motive, Secure Array and Simply Efficient are trademarks of Chatsworth Products. Zwipe is a federally registered trademark of Zwipe AS. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171115005944/en/

Contacts:

Chatsworth Products

Raissa Carey, Public Relations

rcarey@chatsworth.com

or

Zwipe

Ado Fazlic, Director of PR and Marketing

ado@zwipe.com

