Announcement: Appointment of Cyndi McLeod as CEO, Global University Systems Canada

Global University Systems today announced the appointment of Cyndi McLeod to the position of CEO of Global University Systems Canada in which capacity she will also serve as Chair of the Board of Directors and Governors of its Vancouver-based subsidiary University Canada West and have responsibility for the group's expansion and wider operations in the country, which include The Language Gallery and the Toronto School of Management.

The Founder and Executive Chair of the GUS Group, Aaron Etingen, said: "Cyndi is an award-winning, globally-minded executive and her decades of leadership experience have established her as an expert in strategic international partnerships and international education. With a vast network that spans over 60 countries, Cyndi has dedicated her career to building intercultural understanding through international education. I am delighted that she has accepted my invitation to lead the further expansion of the GUS portfolio in Canada."

Global University Systems (GUS) is an international network of higher-education institutions, brought together by a shared passion for accessible, industry-relevant qualifications.

GUS institutions deliver a wide variety of programmes, including bachelor's degree programmes, master's degree programmes, professional training, English language training, and corporate & executive education. When someone chooses to study at a GUS institution - whether on campus in Europe, North America, or online from their own home - they're joining a network of over 50,000 students worldwide.

GUS is present in some of the world's biggest cities, with UK campuses in London and other nine cities across Europe in Dublin, Amsterdam, Hannover and Berlin, across the Atlantic in Toronto, Chicago and Vancouver; and across the globe in places such as Israel and Singapore.

The GUS family of institutions also includes Arden University in the UK, London College of Contemporary Arts, GISMA Business School in Germany, LSBF Singapore, Interactive Pro and the prestigious UK-based University of Law, recently 'Gold' rated by the UK's government Teaching Excellence Framework, which provides a model for corporate and academic governance throughout the GUS group.

Throughout her career, Cyndi has been involved in all aspects of international education, and has held senior leadership roles in the Canadian public education system. She was Associate Vice-President, International & CEO, Global Operations at Thompson Rivers University (TRU World) from 2005-09 and prior to that was Executive Director, International (1999-2005).

Cyndi was instrumental in advancing Thompson Rivers University into a recognized leader in international education, overseeing growth in international student enrollment, and leading the development of a wide array of strategic partnerships, including dual degrees and joint programs with partners in, India, Malaysia, and other countries worldwide. She is also widely recognized for her work and extensive network in the Chinese education sector.

From 2009 until 2014, Cyndi was Vice-President, Global Advancement, Marketing & Business Development at Royal Roads University and made a major contribution to the expansion of RRU's domestic and international activities.

Following a sabbatical as a visiting scholar at the Beijing Foreign Language University, Cyndi launched Globally CMc, a successful consultancy business focused on building strategic business and education partnerships. She is also the co-founder of Global Women in Education, a non-profit association dedicated to the advancement and development of women in the field of international education.

- Tian Jin University of Technology - 2017 - Award of Recognition for Outstanding Contribution -

Canada - China Joint Program

- Maple Lead Education System - 2015 - Sino -Canada Contribution to Education - Medal of Excellence

- China Government Scholarship - Presented by the China Scholarship Council, Vancouver BC - 2012

- British Columbia Centre for International Education (BCCIE) - 2011 -Innovation in International

Education Award of Excellence

- 2010 - Conferred as Guest/Visiting Professor Tian Jin University of Technology