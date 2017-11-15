Preliminary consolidated results of AS Olainfarm for October 2017 show that company's sales have reached 9.51 million euros, which represents reduction by 7% compared to the same period of 2016. The biggest sales increase during this period was achieved in Poland, where it grew by 623%. Sales to Moldova increased by 180%. Significant shipments during this period were also made to Tajikistan. Major sales markets of Olainfarm group during October 2017 were Russia, Latvia and Ukraine.



October 2017, Sales, thsnd. Changes to October Share in total consolidated sales EUR 2016 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 3 434 -18% 36% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 2 754 18% 29% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 1 143 3% 12% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 518 -5% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 249 -11% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 216 623% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 176 NA 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Moldova 149 180% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 136 40% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Georgia 105 7% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 630 -55% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 9 510 -7% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Sales of pharmacies of SIA Latvijas Aptieka in October 2017 were 2.02 million euros, which represents an increase by 25% compared to the same period of last year. Sixty-nine pharmacies were operating during October. Sales of SIA Silvanols in October 2017 were 0.4 million euros, which represents a reduction by 25% compared to the same period of 2016. SIA Silvanols was selling its products in six European countries. Sales of SIA Tonus Elast in October were 0.62 million euros, which represents a reduction by 29% compared to October 2016. SIA Tonus Elast sold its products in 15 countries in three continents.





In ten months of 2017, according to the preliminary results, the consolidated sales of AS Olainfarm reached 95.11 million euros, which represents an increase by 7% compared to ten months of 2016. The biggest sales increase during this period was achieved in Germany, where sales increased by 118%. Sales to The Netherlands increased by 92%. Biggest sales reduction took place in Ukraine, where sales shrunk by 35%. The major sales markets of AS Olainfarm group during this period were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus.





10 months of 2017, Sales, thsnd. Changes to 10 months Share in total consolidated sales EUR of 2016 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 31 816 17% 33% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 24 359 13% 26% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 8 554 -35% 9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 8 214 20% 9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 3 831 92% 4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 2 733 16% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 1 554 118% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 1 397 -33% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 265 15% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 1 222 11% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 10 168 -3% 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 95 113 7% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Sales of pharmacies of SIA Latvijas Aptieka in 10 months of 2017 reached 17.7 million euros, which represents an increase by 14% compared to ten months of 2016. Sales of SIA Silvanols during this ten months period have reached 4.3 million euros, which represents an increase by 2%. Products of SIA Silvanols are sold to twelve European countries. Sales of SIA Tonus Elast in ten months was 6.8 million euros, and the company sold its products to 37 countries in four continents.



According to unconsolidated preliminary results, sales of AS Olainfarm in October 2017 were 7.63 million euros, which represents a reduction by 5% compared to October 2016. The biggest sales increase was achieved in Poland, where sales grew by 552%. Sales to Lithuania increase by 58%. During October 2017, the company also made significant shipments to Tajikistan and Albania. Biggest sales reduction was experienced in Kazakhstan, where sales shrunk by 35%. Major markets of the company during October 2017 were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus. During October 2017 Olainfarm sold its products to 27 countries in two continents.



October 2017, Sales, thsnd. Changes to October Share in total unconsolidated sales EUR 2016 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 3 151 -18% 41% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 1 447 33% 19% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 1 125 3% 15% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 518 -1% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 236 -16% 3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Poland 187 552% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tajikistan 176 NA 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 115 58% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 93 -35% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Albania 77 NA 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 502 -47% 7% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 7 627 -5% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



According to preliminary unconsolidated results, sales of AS Olainfarm in ten months of 2017 reached 76.04 million euros, which represents an increase by 3% compared to ten months of 2016. The biggest sales increase during this period was achieved in Germany, where sales grew by 116%. Sales to The Netherlands increased by 92%. Biggest sales reduction was experienced in Ukraine, where it shrunk by 36%. Biggest sales markets of AS Olainfarm during this period were Russia, Latvia, Ukraine and Belarus. In total in ten months of 2017, AS Olainfarm sold its products to 50 countries in five continents.



10 months of 2017, Sales, Changes to ten Share in total unconsolidated sales thsnd. EUR months of 2016 sales -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Russia 29 096 10% 38% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Latvia 12 043 9% 16% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ukraine 8 352 -36% 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Belarus 8 120 19% 11% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Netherlands 3 831 92% 5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Kazakhstan 1 868 0% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Germany 1 528 116% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Uzbekistan 1 397 -33% 2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lithuania 1 047 18% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Turkmenistan 1 023 -4% 1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other 7 738 -4% 10% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total 76 043 3% 100% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------





General meeting of shareholders of AS Olainfarm held on June 1, 2017 approved operating plan of the company, providing that unconsolidated sales of the company in 2017 will reach 96 million euros, while consolidated sales of the company will reach 127 million euros. According to these preliminary sales numbers, in ten months of 2017 the company has met 79% of annual target for unconsolidated sales and 75% of annual target for consolidated sales.









