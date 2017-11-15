

The Board of Foresight VCT plc ('the Company') announces that on 14 November 2017 the Company purchased for cancellation 165,688 Ordinary Shares of 1p at a gross price of 71.75p per share.



There are now 175,796,481 Ordinary Shares of 1p, 11,404,314 Planned Exit Shares of 1p and 32,495,246 Infrastructure Shares of 1p in issue.



In accordance with the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules sourcebook transitional provision 6, Foresight VCT plc advises that its capital consists of 219,696,041 shares, as follows:



+---------------------+----------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Class |Nominal value |Number of shares in|Voting rights | | |per share |issue |attached | +---------------------+----------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Ordinary Shares |1.0p |175,796,481 |175,796,481 | +---------------------+----------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Planned Exit Shares |1.0p |11,404,314 |11,404,314 | +---------------------+----------------+-------------------+-------------------+ |Infrastructure Shares|1.0p |32,495,246 |32,495,246 | +---------------------+----------------+-------------------+-------------------+



Foresight VCT plc does not hold any shares in Treasury.



Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company's shares is 219,696,041 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Foresight VCT plc under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The Company was satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company were previously in receipt of had become publically available prior to the market purchase being completed. Therefore, the Company was not prohibited from dealing in its own securities. For further information please contact: Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8159



