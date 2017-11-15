MIAMI, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 11/15/17 -- The January 5-7, 2018, Winter Meeting of the National Council of Legislators from Gaming States (NCLGS) has been approved for 10.0 Continuing Legal Education credits by the Nevada Board, underscoring its importance as a serious forum for discussing the legislative, legal and regulatory issues regarding all aspects of legalized gambling.

"The NCLGS Winter Meeting provides an outstanding opportunity for attorneys to learn from legislators and contribute to the legal and regulatory discussion of gaming throughout the country," said Mike Zatezalo, President of the International Masters of Gaming Law (IMGL). "The IMGL is proud to again contribute to NCLGS by offering two Masterclasses, which bring together the top legal experts and thought leaders in the gaming industry."

The NCLGS Winter Meeting agenda features:

Legislative committee sessions, including Casino, Lottery, State-Federal Relations, Responsible Gaming, and Pari-Mutuel

Three general sessions, including the two IMGL Masterclasses

Women in Gaming Keynote Luncheon

Kickoff Keynote from American Gaming Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman

Welcome Reception





Winter Meeting registration is now open to the public at www.nclgs.org/meetings.html. The conference website includes the full conference agenda, as well as information for special attendee hotel rates at the host Hyatt Regency Miami.

NCLGS is the only organization of state lawmakers that meets on a regular basis to discuss issues relating to gaming. Members of NCLGS serve as chairpersons or members of state legislative committees responsible for the regulation of gaming in their state legislative houses. NCLGS does not promote or oppose gaming but is primarily concerned with the proper regulation of the industry. The NCLGS Foundation is the educational and research arm of NCLGS. The 501(c)(3) non-profit is a source of non-partisan data on issues of gaming legislation and regulation.

Spectrum Gaming Group, an independent global consulting firm, serves as NCLGS Executive Director. The firm has completed engagements in 36 US states and territories.

Legislators and others seeking NCLGS membership information should contact Wayne Marlin at wayne.marlin@nclgs.org. For sponsorship information, contact events@nclgs.org.