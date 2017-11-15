Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025 - Improving Efficiency in Scanners

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Airport Full Body Scanner Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising safety concerns, improving efficiency in scanners, fights against smuggling and flight highjacking and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Scope of the Report

Based on airport class, the market is categorized into Class A, Class B and Class C. Depending on technology, the market is segmented into backscatter x-ray scanner and millimeter wave scanner. Furthermore, Millimeter Wave Scanner segment include passive millimeter wave scanner and active millimeter wave scanner.

By airport category, the market is segregated into general aviation airports, commercial service airports, reliever airports and cargo service airports. Furthermore, Commercial Service Airports segment include primary airports and non-primary commercial service airports.

Morpho

Brijot Imaging Systems

Millivision Inc.

Rapiscan Systems Ltd.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

CST Digital Communications

Braun & Company

Tek84 Engineering Group LLC

American Science & Engineering Group

Smiths Group PLC

