Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2017) - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV: ENER) (FSE: 5E0) ("EnerSpar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its fall drilling program is about to commence. A contract has been let that will result in over 50 holes being drilled on the Baie Johan Beetz property with its historic non-compliant resource of over 20 million tonnes of potassic and sodic feldspar. This drilling program will initiate the process of upgrading the historical resource to a NI 43-101 compliant resource.

The drill program will be under the direction of IOS Services Geoscientifiques Inc of Saguenay, Quebec ("IOS") who will collect, log, split and store the portion of the core which is not sent for assay. Their report on the summer work program including the assays from 125 channel and grab samples as well as geological mapping and geophysical surveys completed in August is expected shortly.

Jay Richardson, CEO, commented: "We continue to work carefully and methodically to explore and develop this important property which could become North America's most important producer of minerals vital to the solar glass industry. Within 12 months we expect to establish a resource estimate that will be sufficient to justify competitive interest for putting the property into production.

EnerSpar is a TSX Venture Exchange Tier II listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to today's and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in today's solar panels and tomorrow's solar shingles.

The content of the press-release has been approved by Réjean Girard, P.Geo, a qualified person in respect of NI 43-101.

