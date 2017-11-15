Global Automotive Labels Market to 2025 - Focus on Heat Transfer, Pressure-Sensitive Labeling, In-Mold Labeling, Glue-Applied Labeling

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Labels Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Automotive Labels Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for RFID labels, high growth in emerging economies and recent technological developments in dermatology devices.

Based on mechanism the market is categorized into heat transfer, pressure-sensitive labeling, in-mold labeling, glue-applied labeling and other mechanisms. By type the market is segmented by asset labels, dome labels, warning & safety labels, branding labels and other automotive labels.

Depending on printing technology the market is segregated by screen printing, flexography, offset, digital printing and other printing technologies. In terms of identification technology the market is classified into RFID, hologram, barcode and other identification technologies.

Based on raw materials the market is bifurcated into polyethylene (PE), polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyurethane (PU), polycarbonate (PC), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and other raw materials. In terms of application, the market is segmented into interior labels, exterior labels, engine components and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

4 Automotive Labels Market, By Mechanism

5 Automotive Labels Market, By Type

6 Automotive Labels Market, By Printing Technology

7 Automotive Labels Market, By Identification Technology

8 Automotive Labels Market, By Raw Materials

9 Automotive Labels Market, By Application

3M

CCL Industries, Inc.

Avery Dennison Corporation

Adhesive Research, Inc.

Weber Packaging

UPM Raflatac

tesa SE

Sika AG

SATO

Lewis Label Products

Imagetek Labels

Identco

H.B. Fuller

Grand Rapids Label

Dunmore



