Mittwoch, 15.11.2017

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 626531 ISIN: GB0003010609 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
15.11.2017 | 17:35
PR Newswire

PipeHawk Plc - Posting of Accounts & Notice of AGM

15 November 2017

PipeHawk plc

("PipeHawk' or the "Company')

Posting of Report and Accounts and Notice of AGM

Further to its announcement on 31 October 2017, PipeHawk announces that copies of its Annual Report and Accounts have been posted to shareholders, and are also available from the Company's registered office, Manor Park Industrial Estate, Wyndham Street, Aldershot, Hampshire GU12 4NZ and from the Company's website www.pipehawk.com.

Notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting, to be held at the offices of Allenby Capital Limited, 5 St Helen's Place, London, EC3A 6AB at 14:30 on Thursday 14 December 2017, has also been posted to shareholders and is available from the Company's website www.pipehawk.com.

Enquiries:


PipeHawk Plc
Gordon Watt (Chairman)
Tel. No. 01252 338 959
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Broker)
David Worlidge/James Thomas		Tel. No. 020 3328 5656

