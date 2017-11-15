Global Feed Acidifiers Market Analysis & Trends 2014-2017 & Projections to 2025

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Feed Acidifiers Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Global Feed Acidifiers Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include strong demand for animal health and feed quality, need for continuous sourcing of ingredients, recent technological developments of feed acidifiers and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on form, the market is categorized into acidifier blends and single component acidifiers. Depending on livestock, the market is segmented into aquatics, swine, cattle, poultry and other livestock. By acid type, the market is segregated into formic acid, fumaric acid, lactic acid and propionic acid.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Pancosma SA

Biomin Holding GmbH

Novus International, Inc.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Yara International ASA

Nutrex NV

Impextraco NV

Perstorp Holding AB

Kemira OYJ

BASF SE

ADDCON GmbH

