REASON: The semi-annual review result is revised to incorporate removal of Melker Schorling AB. (MELK) from VINX Benchmark Index as a result of tender offer by Schörling & Partners, announced November 14, 2017. Please download the revised pro forma file attached.



The semi-annual review of the VINX Benchmark Index has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Friday December 1, 2017.



Added constituents:



Aker BP ASA (AKERBP)



Bilia AB ser. A (BILI A)



Cherry AB ser. B (CHER B)



Evolution Gaming Group AB (EVO)



SAS AB (SAS)



Tieto Oyj (TIE1V)



Uponor Oyj (UPONOR)



William Demant Holding (WDH)



Deleted constituents:



Cloetta AB, Ser. B (CLA B)



Granges AB (GRNG)



Kemira Oyj (KEMIRA)



NKT A/S (NKT)



Ratos AB, Ser. B (RATO B)



Rezidor Hotel Group AB (REZT)



Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI)



YIT Corporation (YTY1V)



See the attached file for a complete list of constituents including the new number of shares.



Daily Proforma reports are available on the Global Index Watch and GIFFD (FTP) services starting five business days before the effective day of the rebalance.



For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Global Indexes Operation Team, telephone US - + 1 844 717-0708 or International Callers - Non-US Callers - + 1 301 978 8311 or email at index@nasdaq.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=653260