

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fashion apparel retailer Forever 21 notified that there may have been unauthorized access to data from payment cards that were used at certain Forever 21 stores.



Forever 21 said it has immediately commenced an investigation of its payment card systems and engaged a leading security and forensics firm to assist.



The company's investigation is focused on card transactions in Forever 21 stores from March 2017 to October 2017. Forever 21 expects to provide an additional notice as it gets further clarity on the specific stores and timeframes that may have been involved.



The company has advised its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements. If customers see an unauthorized charge, they should immediately notify the bank that issued the card.



The company did not disclose the number of stores that were affected.



