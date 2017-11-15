Global Veterinary Imaging Market Analysis & Trends2014-2017 & 2025 - Currently, 3D and 4D Imaging are the Biggest Trends

DUBLIN, November 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Veterinary Imaging Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2025

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising health awareness for pet animals and technological improvements in veterinary imaging.

By Therapeutic Area the market is segmented into cardiology, orthopedics and traumatology, neurology, oncology and other therapeutic areas.

Depending on End User, the market is categorized into emergency and point-of-care service centres, universities and research institutions and hospitals and clinics.

Based on Animal Type the market is segregated into large animals, small companion animals and other animal types.

By Product Type the market is bifurcated into reagents, instruments, imaging services, veterinary pacs (picture archiving and communication system) and veterinary software.

Reagents segment is further divided into MRI contrast reagents, X-Ray/CT contrast reagents, Nuclear imaging reagents and ultrasound contrast reagents. Instruments is further segmented into nuclear imaging scanners, digital radiography (X-Ray) systems, computed tomography imaging systems, ultrasound imaging systems, video endoscopy imaging systems, thermal imaging systems, optical coherence tomography systems and magnetic resonance imaging systems.

Imaging Services is further sub segmented into advanced imaging services, interventional radiology and endoscopy and teleradiology. Veterinary Pacs (Picture Archiving and Communication System) is further divided into veterinary Ris Pacs and veterinary Cvis Pacs.

Mindray Medical International Ltd

VCA Antech, Inc

AGFA-Gevaert N.V

GE Healthcare

Idexx Laboratories, Inc

Toshiba Corporation

UMG/DEL Medical

Triangle X-ray Co

Ozark Imaging

Minxray Inc.

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

Esaote Spa

Diagnostic Imaging Systems, Inc.

Carestream Health, Inc.

All Star X-ray Inc

