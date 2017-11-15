Technavio analysts forecast the global motor control contactors marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global motor control contactors marketfor 2017-2021. Motor control contactors are electromechanical relays used for switching a large amount of electrical power in industrial motors. The contactors typically protect electric motors from high voltage and current fluctuations and ensure optimal performance in heavy duty industrial applications.

Contactors are controlling devices that usually handle the heavy load of an electric motor. They are used for switching loads and are controlled by a circuit of much less power. They vary in size related to the power range dealt by the motor. They have ratings ranging from a breaking current of few amperes to a thousand ampere, depending on the motor that is connected to provide the protection. However, they are used for switching purposes and do not interrupt any short circuits like a circuit breaker.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global motor control contactors market:

Increasing use of smart control centers

Motor control contactors help in PFC (power factor correction)

IEC and NEMA standards for motor

Increasing use of smart control centers

Smart control centers have the capability of measuring power and energy consumption precisely and are programmed to send a warning to the PLC and SCADA systems through an industrial communication network. If the system senses that power consumption is exceeding the pre-defined threshold, it immediately sends the warning to the controllers.

Sushmit Chakraborty, a lead automation research analyst at Technavio, says, "The intelligent motor control centers are the filing cabinets of low-power-consuming starters, lighting contactors, and other electrical distributional and controlling products. They are gaining high popularity, as they allow short-circuit and overload protection, act as a power switching device, local and remote actuation, and provide controller state indication."

Motor control contactors help in PFC (power factor correction)

Major loads that draw electricity in the industries are inductive, especially in the case of motors. Inductive loads mainly need a magnetic field and two types of power to operate. The two types of power involved in the operation of a motor are known as working power and reactive power. Working power is the power required by the motor to perform its actual work, whereas the reactive power is needed by the motor to sustain in the magnetic field.

"The contactors meant for power factor correction act as reactive power generators. They reduce the total amount of current drawn from the utility by providing reactive power. The contactor draws the current directly from the power line supply located near the load. It is remotely located from the distribution board and is fixed on a sub-distribution board, which will tend to limit the charging current," adds Sushmit

IEC and NEMA standards for motor

To ensure flexibility in the motor operation and starting of motors, there are specific standards for motors from IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) and NEMA (National Electrical Manufacturers Association). For the ease of operation, most motor contactors, starters, and relays are designed to meet these standards and UL standards.

A NEMA specific controller is designed to meet the size specified in the NEMA standard, to provide electrical interchangeability. When inspection shows the need, the contacts can be replaced. These contactors are planned by the convention of sufficient reserve capacity. The IEC standards do not focus on the size ratings, rather signify that the contactor meets the requirements of many applications.

Top vendors:

Danfoss

Eaton

General Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

