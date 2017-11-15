Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-11-15 17:52 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The supervisory board of AS PRFoods decided 15 November 2017 to extend the term of office of the current management board member Indrek Kasela until 15.11.2020.



Additionally, the new audit committee consisting of three members was elected by the supervisory board for AS PRFoods. Aleksander Zaporožtsev was elected as the chairman of the audit committee and the current members Mairi Paiste and Aavo Kokk will continue as the members of the audit committee.



Indrek Kasela AS PRFoods Member of the Management Board



Phone: +372 452 1470 investor@prfoods.ee www.prfoods.ee